Purge Star Offers a Slight Update on the Sixth Installment Purge star Frank Grillo is offering fans an update on the sixth installment and what's preventing the film from going into production.

It's been a few years since there's been a Purge film in theaters, considering the franchise felt like an annual release at one point in time. Despite its current period of silence, there have been occasional discussions surrounding a sixth (and possibly final) film ever since the 2021 release of The Forever Purge. After all, the franchise has earned nearly $500 million worldwide on a combined budget of under $50 million, so more chapters feel very likely. However, those solid numbers haven't exactly been enough to solidify the announcement that the next installment is getting closer to production.

That being said, one of the stars of the popular horror franchise is offering fans a minor update on the status of the sixth film, along with his own feelings regarding the project.

Will The Purge 6 Happen? Or is Universal Pictures Shelving the Project?

When talking to ComicBook, recurring Purge star Frank Grillo was asked about the Universal Pictures property along with its current status, and the star seemed invested in making it happen. Even if it's not the studio's first priority at the moment. Grillo tells the publication, "[James DeMonaco's] got the script, man. The script has been written, he submitted it to Universal. Went to [Jason Blum], Michael Bay. There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But it's Leo Barnes-centric. It's about Leo Barnes, and it's really was the Swan Song for the series. I know they've said that before, but James only directed one, two, and three. The last movie he directed was [Election Year], and he's only been involved as a producer going forward from there, but he wants to direct this."

Grillo then shares the unfortunate news by adding, "I'm like, before I start walking on the cane, it'd be a good idea to do it soon. But Universal and Blum haven't, uh, they just kind of have it on the back burner. It was hot; it was hot for a minute. It was hot for a minute, and then it wasn't."

