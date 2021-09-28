The Retaliators Receives North American Premiere at Screamfest

The upcoming indie horror/thriller The Retaliators will be getting a theatrical North American premiere next month, courtesy of the horror-centric event known as Screamfest.

From what we've seen so far, we know that horror, revenge, and familiar faces in music will soon come together in a project from directors Samuel Gonzalez Jr. and Bridget Smith. First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film has earned its promising North American premiere at Screamfest on October 12th as an in-person screening held at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

The film's synopsis teases an action-packed and intense experience as "An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder." The Retaliators was penned by the screenwriting pair the Geare brothers (Darren Geare and Jeff Allen Geare), making this feel like a fresh horror film with an eager creative team aiming to leave their mark on the genre.

The film's scorned pastor protagonist is played by Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me, Last Knights), along with Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider), and Joseph Gatt (Star Trek Into Darkness, Thor) – but also the addition of several notable musicians in the cast as well. Some of the music-savvy names attached to The Retaliators include Tommy Lee, Jacoby Shaddix, Zoltan Bathory, and The HU, to name a few, helping round out this project as a very specific blend of rock and horror. The film was also said to be scored by veteran composers and musicians Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. They are also known for their Emmy-winning work (in Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music) on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, so to say that music is an important factor would be an understatement.

Now that The Retaliators has at least confirmed a North American release, the Better Noise Films project is a little closer to spreading their vision of a revenge/horror movie for audiences everywhere.