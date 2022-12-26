The Running Man Heads Home With New Blu-ray In March

The Running Man is Schwarzenegger's best film and a personal favorite from the '80s. Really, it is cheesy and over the top, but I still love it. Based loosely, and I mean loosely, on a short story by Stephen King, this action flick is one of the forgotten ones when people talk about Schwarzenegger's 80's patheon. I don't really know why either; it is no better or worse than others that are held in higher regard. This release does not have any special features announced at this time, and I would expect that it will be a bare-bones release. It will have a digital code, however. Check out the cover below.

The Running Man Is Peak 80's Action

"Set in a dystopic 2017 Los Angeles—now a police state in the wake of the global economy's total collapse. "The Running Man" is the hottest-rated reality competition series, where condemned criminals are given a chance for freedom by running through a gauntlet of heavily armed killers known as "Stalkers." When an ex-cop (Schwarzenegger) is wrongly convicted of a violent crime, he finds himself on the series in the company of other prisoner "contestants." Based on the story by Stephen King (written under his pseudonym Richard Bachman)."

When I was a kid, this was the first R-rated film I watched, which certainly left an impression on me. It also made me obsessed with American Gladiators. Now that I think about it, it also made me think Jesse Ventura was cool. Be careful when you let your kids watch everyone. There were rumors that they were going to remake this a couple of years ago, and while I was against it at first, maybe they should. The Running Man could be kinda cool with a modern update. For now, we will always have this classic.