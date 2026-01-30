Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: lionsgate, the strangers - chapter 3

The Strangers- Chapter 3 Has A New Clip As Tickets Go On Sale

A new clip has been released from the final part of the new trilogy of The Strangers films. Tickets are now on sale.

Article Summary The Strangers: Chapter 3 releases a new clip and starts ticket sales ahead of its February 6 premiere.

Renny Harlin directs all three films in the trilogy, starring Madelaine Petsch as Maya.

This final installment plans to expand the lore behind the franchise's masked killers.

While adding backstory, the film risks losing the original's terrifying mystery and suspense.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 will wrap up this latest trilogy in the franchise on February 6th. Tickets for the final installment are now on sale, and a new clip from the film has been released. All three films were directed by Renny Harlin and star Madelaine Petsch. The script is from Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. Gabriel Basso (Super 8), Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Pablo Sandstrom, and Richard Brake (Barbarian) also star in this final installment, which plans to expand the lore of the masked assailants. Goody.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 Should Be The End

"In The Strangers finale, survivors face new threats from masked strangers. Secrets emerge, jeopardizing their lives as the line between reality and peril blurs in their battle for survival. This final chapter delves into newer and darker territory, the franchise's darkest descent yet — a ruthless thriller with scares that deliver. The Strangers: Chapter 3 closes the trilogy with a full-circle reckoning that expands the mythology of the iconic masked killers. Madelaine Petsch returns as Maya for the Final Girl's long-awaited vengeance, delivering a final chapter that fans won't want to miss. Tethered by a frightening conclusion, Maya and the Strangers are locked on an unavoidable, unforgiving collision course — a showdown that proves they're far from strangers now."

I will not lie, while I found the first film in the trilogy just okay, the second one completely lost me. The fact that this last one is going to explore the lore behind the masked killers and expand on it in some way is a huge turn-off. What was so great about that original Strangers film was that we didn't know anything about them; that is what made them terrifying and made that film work. Changing that formula makes this something else entirely, and not something I have to say I am excited about seeing. Hopefully, I am wrong. The Strangers- Chapter 3 opens in theaters on February 6.

