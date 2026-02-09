Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: horror, lionsgate, the strangers, the strangers - chapter 3

The Strangers Star Says It Was Important to Dive Deeper into Her Role

The star and producer of The Strangers reboot reveals the one thing that she fought for over the course of the horror trilogy.

Article Summary Madelaine Petsch fought to deepen her character Maya in The Strangers horror trilogy reboot.

Rewrites of the script were done nightly, with Petsch leading changes as both star and producer.

The new Strangers trilogy follows Maya's survival against masked killers in Oregon across three films.

The final installment, The Strangers — Chapter 3, hits theaters nationwide on February 6, 2026.

In record genre time, the new Strangers trilogy is about to reach its breaking point. With The Strangers — Chapter 3 arriving as the final part of Renny Harlin's back-to-back horror experiment, the series is fulfilling its promise as a complete story for one survivor rather than a run of disconnected sequels. Since Chapter 1, Madelaine Petsch's Maya has carried the narrative, and by the end of the latest film, her fight with the masked killers that stalked her through Venus, Oregon, is set to reach its endgame. And according to Petsch, she pushed hard to deepen her character arc.

Speaking with Screen Rant, she explained what she fought for as both star and producer on the trilogy, telling the outlet, "I think mostly it came down to the writing. When I first got the scripts, I could see the bones, but I felt like we could really dive deeper into this character. I spent a lot of time in pre-production, which is ultimately why I became a producer, because I wanted to rewrite it with Courtney. We spent weeks rewriting the script, honestly rewriting every night for the next day. Thankfully, I'm kind of the only person in these movies, so it really only affected me. I hate giving actors new lines the night before, so it was my fault and only on me. That was probably the biggest creative note during shooting."

The Strangers Trilogy Plot Details, Official Cast, and Chapter 3 Release Date

The new trilogy began with The Strangers — Chapter 1, which reimagined the 2008 home-invasion hit as the first part of a larger story about a couple stranded in a small Oregon town and hunted in a remote cabin. The Strangers — Chapter 2 then shifted into a wider slasher chase, with Maya trying to survive a hospital siege and a nightmarish escape through Venus while the masked trio closed in. Now, The Strangers — Chapter 3 picks up after those events and brings Maya back into direct conflict with the remaining killers and the corrupt town that allowed them to thrive.

The film again stars Petsch as Maya, alongside Gabriel Basso as Gregory, Ema Horvath, and Richard Brake, with Harlin returning to direct from a script by Alan R Cohen and Alan Freedland. All three chapters were shot in Slovakia during one continuous production block, then reshaped with extra photography once audience reactions to Chapter 1 came in.

The Strangers — Chapter 3 opens in theaters nationwide on February 6, 2026, through Lionsgate, promising one last round of home-invasion terror before Maya's story finally comes to an end.

