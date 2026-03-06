Posted in: Games, Illumination, Movies, Nintendo, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: New Poster, TV Spot, New Trailer Monday

Illumination has released a new TV spot and poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ahead of the final trailer, which will debut during the Nintendo Direct on Monday.

Article Summary Illumination releases a new TV spot and poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ahead of its big launch.

The final trailer is confirmed to debut during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday, March 9.

New footage spotlights Baby Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi, teasing elements from different eras of the Mario series.

Excitement is building as the highly anticipated sequel prepares to hit theaters on April 3, 2026.

Half the size, double the trouble. Catch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/7PwGbCGd1h — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) March 6, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Pixar is hopping into theaters this weekend with Hoppers, but Illumination isn't far behind with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie set to be released next month. The first film was a massive hit, so to say the expectations for this one are high would be an understatement. It seems like people are excited about the movie and the blend of old and new that they are teasing so far. In the new TV spot, we see some more of Baby Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi, all of which were present in the early years of the series. However, the entire concept of the film, the galaxy thing, was a bit more modern and was introduced in 2009 with the release of the Wii. On top of the new TV spot, we also got a new poster, and it is just as busy as all of the marketing for this movie has been. Nintendo also confirmed the final trailer will be released during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday.

Join us on Monday, Mar 9, at 2pm PT for the #NintendoDirect featuring the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation. Watch here: https://t.co/ERYYNEf9az pic.twitter.com/wKVBQ7ozN5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 6, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!