The Teaser for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Remake is Here

There were a lot of big movies that got delayed due to COVID-19, but one of the bigger ones that were looking to be an Oscar contender is the remake of West Side Story. One of the most well-known musicals of all time was coming to the big screen again, and it was Steve Spielberg who was going to be directing. It got delayed a full year to this year, and we finally got our first look at the movie during the Oscars.

It's still hard to tell whether or not this remake of West Side Story will be the game-changer that the first one was, but it has a solid cast behind it and a fantastic director. We got a new poster earlier today, but it doesn't have any new looks at the cast. Now that the first teaser is out, we should expect to see some more new images and marketing start to come out. This is a movie they are going to be pushing hard for the Oscars in 2022, so it makes sense that they premiered the first trailer during the Oscars this year.

Summary: An adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). It will be released on December 10, 2021.