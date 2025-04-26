Posted in: Movies | Tagged: film, kevin bacon, stampede entertainment, tremors

The Tremors Franchise Gets An Update About Its Next Chapter

The company spearheading the Tremors franchise clarifies its plans for the next installment of the popular sci-fi franchise.

Article Summary Stampede Entertainment regains rights to the original Tremors script, sparking fans' excitement.

New Tremors film may feature Kevin Bacon's return, but no remake or original sequel script.

Tremors franchise blends horror, humor, and Graboids, holding a cult status for over 30 years.

The original Tremors cast included Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward battling seismic terrors.

For over three decades, the Tremors franchise has thrilled fans with its blend of horror, humor, and monstrous Graboids, cementing its status as a cult classic. In fact, this beloved franchise has proven to maintain its audience, keeping them invested in its quirky universe, even if its sequels never found the same level of success. Now, as of October 2024, Stampede Entertainment—the creative force behind the original Tremors—has reclaimed the rights to their initial script, sparking excitement with longtime fans.

Stampede Entertainment Clarifies Plans for the Next Tremors Film

In a new statement published by Stampede Entertainment, the company updated fans, writing, "As was announced at the Santa Fe Tremors Fest in October 2024, the partners in Stampede Entertainment have reclaimed the rights to the original script for Tremors. We've been exploring what this may allow us to do, so here's the update. First, we aren't reading outside ideas. We are discussing a return-to-Perfection sequel, and one or two more outlandish ideas featuring graboids in new settings. Whatever we decide to pitch to Hollywood, it will not be a remake of the first movie with a new cast. Nor will it be a version of our original script for Tremors 5 (a question that is frequently sent to the Stampede FAQ. We are considering ideas that feature the return of Kevin Bacon as Val, but no promises!"

The original film starred Kevin Bacon as Val McKee and Fred Ward as Earl Bassett, following the residents of Perfection as they battled these seismic terrors. Its blend of humor, practical effects, and genuine suspense made it a sleeper hit, grossing $16.6 million against a $11 million budget and earning a devoted following on home video. Its success led to a direct-to-video sequel, Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996), which brought back Ward's Earl and introduced new Graboid evolutions, like the bipedal Shriekers. The franchise continued to expand with Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001), Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004, a prequel), and three more sequels: Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015), Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018), and Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020). A short-lived TV series, Tremors: The Series (2003), even materialized, further cementing the franchise's staying power despite a few obvious hiccups with modern audiences.

At this point, it's basically one of the only properties that hasn't explored its legacy sequel potential, so perhaps it's time to bring Bacon back for one more adventure. Would you watch another Tremors film if there's a legacy sequel angle?

