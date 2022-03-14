The Untouchables Coming To 4K Blu-ray On May 31st

The Untouchables, one of the best films of the '80s, is coming home on 4K Blu-ray on May 31st. Starring an amazing cast that included Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Patricia Clarkson, Andy Garcia, and a bunch more, this is the story of the war between Eliot Ness and Al Capone. Brian De Palma directed from a script by David Mamet, and it was nominated for four Academy Awards. The release will be a Steelbook and will also include special features and a digital copy. You can see The Untouchables Steelbook cover down below, as well as the list of features.

The Untouchables 4K Release Details

"Directed by Brian De Palma and nominated* for four Academy Awards®, the acclaimed drama THE UNTOUCHABLES makes its 4K Ultra HD debut on May 31, 2022, from Paramount Home Entertainment. Originally released on June 3, 1987, THE UNTOUCHABLES celebrates its 35th anniversary this year and remains a must-see masterpiece featuring visionary filmmaking and exceptional performances from an outstanding cast. Robert De Niro as mob warlord Al Capone and Kevin Costner as law enforcer Eliot Ness are unforgettable in a glorious, fierce, larger-than-life depiction of good versus evil on the streets of Prohibition-era Chicago. Sean Connery won his only Oscar® for his portrayal of veteran officer Jimmy Malone in the blockbuster hit that was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1987. Written by David Mamet, THE UNTOUCHABLES also boasts a Grammy Award-winning score by the legendary Ennio Morricone and an excellent supporting cast including Patricia Clarkson, Andy Garcia, and Charles Martin Smith. THE UNTOUCHABLES will be available on 4K Ultra HD and in a 4K Ultra HD 35th Anniversary SteelBook® with a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack** and access to a Digital copy of the film."

Here is the list of Special Features:

The Script, The Cast

Production Stories

Re-Inventing the Genre

The Classic

Original Featurette: "The Men"

Theatrical Trailer