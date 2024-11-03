Posted in: Movies | Tagged: comedy, film, horror, miramax, Scary Movie, scary movie 6, wayans brothers

The Wayans Brothers Are Slated To Return For Scary Movie 6

After years of silence, the Scary Movie franchise is coming back to spoof horror films with the return of the Wayans Brothers at the wheel.

Article Summary The Wayans Brothers are back to helm Scary Movie 6, promising a fresh but nostalgic take.

Scary Movie franchise returns after a dormant period, sparking excitement among long-time fans.

Initial films by the Wayans set a high bar with sharp humor and iconic moments.

New installment aims to recapture the franchise's original comedic magic and reinvigoration.

The Scary Movie franchise has been a cornerstone of horror-comedy since its debut in 2000. Created by the Wayans brothers (Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen), the series parodied popular horror films, blending slapstick humor with clever satire. The first two films, Scary Movie (2000) and Scary Movie 2 (2001), were particularly well-received for their hilarious take on contemporary horror movies, with iconic moments and quotable lines that have since become part of pop culture.

However, after the Wayans brothers' departure (as stars, writers, and directors), the franchise eventually experienced a decline in quality. The subsequent installments, Scary Movie 3 (2003) and Scary Movie 4 (2006), still felt worthwhile due to its consistent stars, Anna Faris and Regina Hall; however, Scary Movie 5 (2013) attempted to recapture the magic but largely fell short. In fact, the fifth film, in particular, was criticized for its lack of originality and wit, leading to the franchise's dormancy.

The Wayans Brothers on Returning to the Scary Movie Franchise

Now, after several years of waiting for something, the franchise is officially set for a revival. As reported by Deadline, the original creative team behind the first two films, the Wayans brothers, are now back to helm the new installment that could serve as a light reboot. In a joint statement to the site, they expressed their excitement about reuniting for the project, explaining, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters where they belong. It's a double reunion."

This news has generated significant buzz among fans, who are eager to see the franchise return to its roots with the same creative energy that made the first two films so memorable. With the Wayans brothers at the helm, there is finally a renewed sense of hope that the franchise will once again deliver the laughs and clever parodies that audiences have come to love.

Stay tuned for more updates as the new project progresses. It promises a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh humor for a new generation of fans.

