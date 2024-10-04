Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, lupita nyong'o, the wild robot, Universal Pictures

The Wild Robot Star Says She Would Gladly Return for a Sequel

Lupita Nyong'o, star of The Wild Robot, shares her thoughts on the likelihood of returning for another entry in the DreamWorks series.

The Wild Robot's promising box office debut has sparked sequel discussions.

The film is based on Peter Brown's beloved book series with three books.

Critical acclaim for the story and animation highlights its sequel potential.

Within just a few days of its release, there are already promising conversations surrounding a potential sequel to the DreamWorks film The Wild Robot from both its director and star, Lupita Nyong'o — with each expressing optimism about the possible project.

Based on Peter Brown's beloved book series, the potential sequel film would presumably continue the story of Roz, a shipwrecked robot who learns to adapt and thrive on a remote island. Nyong'o, who voices Roz, recently shared her enthusiasm for the character and the overarching story, telling NBC Insider, "Oh, my goodness, yes [I would return for another film]. I mean, I love Roz. I love this project. It's a good thing Peter Brown wrote three books! I would revisit her in a heartbeat."

The Wild Robot Cast and Official Plot Details

The first film's premise centers around Roz, a ROZZUM unit 7134, who finds herself stranded on a forested island after a shipwreck. As she navigates this new environment, Roz uses her advanced processing abilities to communicate with the native animals, eventually becoming the adoptive mother of a gosling named Brightbill. In addition to Nyong'o, the film's cast includes other widely known industry talent like Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

Since its release, both critics and audiences have praised the original film for its engaging storyline, stunning animation, and emotional depth — making it a strong contender to earn a second entry. The film's success at the box office has also been noteworthy, with a domestic opening of $35 million and a global total of $53.1 million. Despite stiff competition from Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has dominated the box office for weeks, The Wild Robot has secured a solid first-place opener.

While nothing is confirmed, the future does look somewhat promising for this charming film series. Would you be interested in a return to The Wild Robot?

