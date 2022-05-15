Thor: Love and Thunder: How Star-Lord is Different Plus 2 Images

Now that the Marvel universe has gotten so much bigger and all of these characters know each other, it's almost sillier when we don't see other characters in solo movies than if we do. So considering how we left Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it makes sense that the Guardians of the Galaxy would have some sort of role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, if I was a betting woman, I would say that this role is probably not very substantial and is likely limited to the first act of the movie and maybe them returning to help in the final act. We haven't seen that much promo for Thor: Love and Thunder yet, but Chris Pratt is starting to do promo for Jurassic World Dominion. He was asked by i09 how Peter Quill is different in movies like this, where he is a supporting player, compared to the Guardians films, where he is the main character. For Pratt, the difference really comes down to whether or not James Gunn is the one behind the camera.

"Well, you know, there's James Gunn's Peter Quill and then there's the Peter Quill that has existed outside of James Gunn, which is in cameos in The Avengers and now the cameos in Thor," Pratt said. "And so truly the Peter Quill that I do when James is in charge is an extension of him. And the Peter Quill that I do when it's not him in charge is really kind of me let loose to do a little bit more than probably he would want me to do, in some way. So I guess the difference would be that." "James Gunn has a [focus] for Quill that isn't on for Thor or for Avengers," Pratt continued. "And so we'll see how that plays out when it comes out. I mean, we're obviously dealing with the end of Avengers and where that left the Guardians of the Galaxy with Thor [Love and Thunder]. We'll see how that sort of transition works to set up [Guardians of the Galaxy] Volume 3."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently wrapped filming and is due out in a little over a year. Gunn has said that this is the last time we will see this particular group of Guardians together, so could Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be some of the last times we see these characters? We'll have to see. The official Disney website was also updated with two high-quality versions of images, including a really good look at The Mighty Thor.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.