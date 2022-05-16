Thor: Love and Thunder – New Look at Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is behind us, Marvel Studios can start promoting the next big movie in the MCU. That movie is going to be Thor: Love and Thunder. So far, we've had a teaser trailer and a couple of images, but we don't know that much about the story or the parts that various characters will play. One of the people we don't know what kind of role she will play is Jane Foster, aka, The Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman. We got a brief look at her during the first teaser and one of the released images. However, the official Disney media site updated today with not only a new look at Mighty Thor but also Valkyrie, the King of Asgard, both of whom appear to be on thrones.

We knew that Valkyrie would be getting her queen in Thor: Love and Thunder; we found that out when the movie was announced on the Hall H stage at Comic-Con in 2019, but to see the Mighty Thor sitting there; right next to Valkyrie also on a throne? Is the Mighty Thor Valkyrie's queen? Jane has always deserved so much better than the MCU has been able to give her storywise, and it really looks like this movie is going to let her take center stage in a big way.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.