Thor: Love and Thunder – Valkyrie Is Fighting New Battles

There have been some ongoing themes in Marvel phase four; one of them is grief and the evolution that follows after loss. Sometimes that evolution is for the bad, and sometimes we see people turning into different but better versions of themselves. According to director Taika Waititi in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Valkyrie is a character that we are going to see fighting some very different battles now that she is the King of Asgard and what that entails.

"She's got to do all the things that they never tell you about when you're supposed to rule the people, which is deal with all of the infrastructure and figure out the economy and have delegates visit from other countries," he explains. "So, she's spending a lot of her time not fighting, and all of her new battles have to do with ruling her people."

There are a lot of aspects of this film that we don't know very much about, and the villain is a very big one. Gorr the God Butcher is played by Christian Bale, who almost always gives a 110% to whatever role that he is playing at any given time. If anyone thought that Bale was going to phone it in for Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi seems to think that very much isn't the case.

"Waititi praises Bale's performance, calling him "very formidable." … "I think personally, he's probably one of the best villains that's Marvel's had in their films," Waititi adds. "He's very layered."

While he wouldn't give many details about the other big name in Thor: Love and Thunder, Zeus played Russell Crowe but did say that he was taken back and forgot how talented his friends are.

"I consider Russell a friend, and I forget that there are some friends I have who are really incredible at what they do," Waititi says with a laugh. "When I was on set with Russell, I was like, 'Oh shit, that's right! You're Russell Crowe! You're a really amazing actor!'" That seems like an acceptable response. We'll have to see how much the marketing focuses on Bale and Crowe compared to the Guardians or The Mighty Thor. I have a feeling the Guardians are barely in this movie at all and we're going to see most of their scenes in trailers before Thor: Love and Thunder drops in theaters this summer.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.