Time Warp Cult Classics Part One Looks At Beloved Midnight Films

Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time is a new three-part documentary series taking a look at some of the most beloved cult movies ever made. The first in the three-film series debuts today, and is taking a look at Midnight Movies, the ones that play after dark and sometimes require audience participation. You know the ones I am talking about: Rocky Horror, Spinal Tap, Big Lebowski, Point Break, Pink Flamingoes. Film's that were and were not successful upon initial release, but found their audience and now have whole events based around screenings. Who reading this hasn't sung at the top of their lungs at a Rocky Horror showing, or sipped a white russian while quoting Lebowski with a theater full of people?

Do The Time Warp Again…And Again

The documentary consists of interviews with a bunch of different people involved with the making of many films you know and love. Cast members from Rocky Horror, Spinal Tap, Big Lebowski, Faster Pussycat, Pink Flamingoes, Point Break, Foxy Brown, Eraserhead, and so many more are featured. Each film gets its own segment and the proper amount of time and context while trying to figure out why they each resonate so much with people. These segments are framed around a sit-down panel, including John Waters, Joe Dante, Illeana Douglas, and Kevin Pollack. They into some of the films and Waters especially stands out.

As far as segments go, the most interesting Time Warp segments were the two on Foxy Brown and the Blaxploitation films of the '70s and the Faster Pussycat Kill Kill segments discussing Russ Meyer. Pam Grier is an icon, but it was interesting to hear her speak on how the films were perceived and the impact they made. The same goes for Meyer. Yes, his movies were basically excuses to show big breasted women running around. But they also featured pretty fantastic cinematography and were early examples of women empowerment in film when you dig into the minutiae of the movies themselves.

This One Goes To 11

Nothing tops This is…Spinal Tap for me, though. I forgot how much I love this film, and seeing all of these clips made me laugh and laugh for hours afterward. Rob Reiner makes an appearance here sharing stories on the making of the film, including a great one about Black Sabbath that I hadn't heard until watching this. Michael McKean is also around throwing in his two cents.

All in all, this was an enjoyable watch. Who knew that there was a Point Break stage show? Now you do, and you can find out more nuggets like that to impress your friends with by watching Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time Vol. 1- Midnight Madness on digital streaming now. Vol. 2- Horror and Sci-Fi will be available on May 19th, and Vol. 3- Comedy and Camp on June 23rd.