Top Gun: Maverick Has Crossed $600 Million Domestically

Top Gun: Maverick has become the twelfth film ever to cross the $600 million line at the box office. After Tuesday's grosses, the film now sits at a shocking $601.9 million and has now even passed Titanic's original theatrical gross (it was re-released in theaters in 3D in 2012). To put into perspective how staggering the Tom Cruise sequel's gross is, number two of the year so far, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has grossed $190 million less than Top Gun. At this point, it is almost a shoo-in to be the top grosser of the year, as the only remaining releases, this year that could possibly top it are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Avatar: The Way of Water.

Top Gun: Maverick Has Paramount Flying High

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Because of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount is having a hell of a year. The studio has a 2022 gross as a studio of $1.04 billion for a 24% market share. Pretty crazy stuff, and certainly not something that anyone, including Paramount, could have seen coming, no matter what they say.