Miles Teller on Experiencing Top Gun: Maverick Nerves

The new Top Gun film (Top Gun: Maverick) succeeded in surpassing all box office expectations so far, raking in over $280 million in under a week of release, much greater than its large budget of $170 million. Though the film is already the biggest box office weekend for action star Tom Cruise, the Top Gun sequel has even succeeded in setting a new Memorial Day weekend box office record with $156 million domestically.

More than 36 years after the release of its predecessor, Top Gun: Maverick has proven that the film (turned franchise) still holds a substantial audience behind it with a fresh glimmer of hope for the future of Top Gun. One of the film's standouts (played by Miles Teller) is already being named as a potential character to carry on the franchise – but despite the hype, the actor underwent a few moments where he (understandably) wasn't feeling as bold as his character.

In an interview with LADbible, Teller shared his gratitude for not dealing with the everyday pressures of being an actual pilot, explaining, "If anything, I think it made me really appreciate how nice it is not to have to, you know, go 500 knots an hour all the time. I like a flight with very minimal G exposure." Teller then went on to get more specific, noting, "I definitely had a moment where I thought I was going to die. There was a sequence where we were heading straight towards the ground, and you do what's called a max G pull-up, you're heading down, and at the last second, you yank up, and it's really tough for the pilot. It's something they train in all the time, but it was the first time we'd done a maneuver like that, and I completely stopped acting. I looked at the ground and thought this wasn't going to end well for me."

Considering the film has more than one scene that required a single take, the nerves behind any involvement in Top Gun feel practical, to say the least.

Top Gun: Maverick is exclusively in theaters now.