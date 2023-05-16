Toxic Avenger Collection Coming From Troma August 29th A box set of the four Toxic Avenger films in 4K is coming this August from Troma and you can preorder it right now.

Toxic Avenger fans and collectors have a lot to be excited about this year. Not only is there a new film on the way, but Troma has just released the details for their complete box set of the earlier films as well. All four Toxie films will be included in the set, all with brand new 4K restorations and new introductions for each film by the father of Toxie, Lloyd Kaufman. The best part of the set, and always the best part of Troma releases? These discs are region-free, so you can watch them wherever you are in the world. Check out the full features list for each film in the set below. Now, get us a box set restoration of the animated series as well…

Toxic Avenger Fans: Here Are The Details

The Toxic Avenger (1984)

Meet Toxie, a valiant hero and deformed freak who escaped the life of a gawky dork when a prank ended with him falling into a barrel of toxic waste. His radioactively endowed strength is put to use, tearing apart (literally tearing apart!) the sleazy criminals and corrupt politicians infesting the city of Tromaville.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTAITON OF THE FILM

NEW introductions for each film from Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment and creator of The Toxic Avenger

introductions for each film from Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment and creator of The Toxic Avenger Prologue by Director Lloyd Kaufman

Introduction by Director Lloyd Kaufman

Interviews with Cast Members Jennifer Baptist, Robert Prichard, Mitch Cohen, and Dan Snow

Interview with Co-Director Michael Herz

"Mark Torgl Talks About The Toxic Avenger" featurette

Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery

Trailers

Commentaries featuring casts and filmmakers

Optional English Subtitles for the deaf or hard of hearing on all discs

Collectible Toxic Avenger Postcard

REGION-FREE

The Toxic Avenger II (1989)

Evil corporation Apocalypse Inc. tricks the monster hero, Toxie, into traveling to Japan to find his father so his hometown of Tromaville will be open to conquering.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTAITON OF THE FILM

NEW introductions for each film from Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment and creator of The Toxic Avenger

introductions for each film from Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment and creator of The Toxic Avenger Prologue by Director Lloyd Kaufman

Introduction by Director Lloyd Kaufman

"At Home with Toxie" Mockumentary

Interview with Cast Member Lisa Gaye

Japanese News Report On The Filming of The Toxic Avenger Part II

"Radiation March" Short Film Directed by Lloyd Kaufman

The American Cinematheque Honors 40 Years of Troma

Trailers

Commentaries featuring casts and filmmakers

Optional English Subtitles for the deaf or hard of hearing on all discs

Collectible Toxic Avenger Postcard

REGION-FREE

The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989)

Toxie gets caught up in the rat race when he starts working for Apocalypse Inc. Will he return to his superhero ways once it becomes apparent the greedy corporation threatens the existence of his beloved Tromaville?

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTAITON OF THE FILM

NEW introductions for each film from Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment and creator of The Toxic Avenger

introductions for each film from Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment and creator of The Toxic Avenger Prologue by Director Lloyd Kaufman

Audio Commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman

Audio Commentary with Cast Member Joe Fleishaker

Behind the Scenes of the "Return to Nuke 'em High Vol. 1" screening at MOMA

The American Cinematheque Honors 40 Years of Troma

"Make Your Own Damn Horror Film" – Behind the Scenes of Old 37 with Kane Hodder and Bill Moseley

"A Halloween Carol" Short Film

Infomercial for "Rabid Grannies" Blu-ray Release

"Radiation March" Short Film Directed by Lloyd Kaufman

Optional English Subtitles for the deaf or hard of hearing on all discs

Collectible Toxic Avenger Postcard

REGION-FREE

Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000)

The Toxic Avenger must defend his friends from his own evil alternate universe doppelganger, The Noxious Offender.

Special Features and Technical Specs: