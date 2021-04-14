Toxic Avenger Reboot Film Adds Jacob Tremblay To Its Cast

The upcoming Peter Dinklage-led Toxic Avenger reboot film added to its cast today. Jacob Tremblay will join Dinklage in the film. Legendary announced the reboot back in 2019, also hiring Macon Blair as the director of the film. The original was released in 1984 by Troma, of course, and the cult classic has spawned sequels, comics, an animated show geared towards kids, and countless action figures and merchandise. Troma's Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will serve as producers on the new film. The news of the casting was reported by Deadline.

Crazy That Toxic Avenger Is Getting The Reboot Treatment

"A contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's successful 1984 low-budget action-comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger, is steeped in environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool. When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed." Part of the charm of that original film was that it was so low-budget and crazy that you couldn't believe what you were watching. I am not so sure that a big-budget version of Toxie would have that going for it.

How wild is it that we are getting a Toxic Avenger reboot at all and from a major production house? And these actors are no slouches either; both Dinklage and Tremblay have been nominated for many awards in both TV and film, adding prestige to the proceedings if you can believe it. Hopefully, they strike that Deadpool tone for it all and keep it funny and campy.