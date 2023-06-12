Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers Creative Team Discusses a Big Cameo Moment

The director and producer of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are breaking down the film's big event and what comes next.

If you want to avoid spoilers for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, consider this your much-needed spoiler warning to click away now. Because this particular cameo we're discussing is a doozy, you won't want to see this one unless you're fully prepared.

So without any further hesitation, let's dive right into the epic event currently in discussion, shall we?

A Transformers Crossover Event That Will Lead to Something Bigger

During a recent interview with Variety, longtime franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura joined director Steven Caple Jr. to discuss an unexpected crossover that occurs in the film's final moments, bridging Transformers and G.I. Joe. because, why not, right? Di Bonaventura first notes, "It really felt organic to put it in here because you could relate it to the story. It didn't feel like we were being cynical and like, 'Good news, we could just jam G.I. Joe's in here.' The fans want a lot of things; if we do it and we don't figure it out well, they're going to be disappointed. It took us a while to figure out the Maximals, and now we have the hint of how to begin the Joe's story."

Caple Jr. adds to the conversation by explaining, "I was behind the directing chair, and the kid in me was like, 'What do I want to see next? How could we have a sense of direction as to what's going to happen?' As the battle gets bigger, we can expand the universe, and we might need other entities and groups. The Joes are just really cool, and I would love to see what I could do with them. There are sections of the Joes that haven't been utilized and characters that have never been touched, and I'm excited about that. I will say this about what's next: We have spent a lot of time on Earth, and I'm curious as to what else is out there."

Di Bonaventura then chimes in and tells the publication, "How could they possibly not be on the same side? We don't know; that is the truth. What we expect is there's going to be some allegiance, and they're going to go on some kind of mission together. We have to figure both those things out."

With the major (previously teased) event becoming a canon moment for the current Transformers landscape… where do you think the franchise will take things next? Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters now!

