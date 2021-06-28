Ron Perlman Will Voice Optimus Primal In New Transformers Film

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has found its Maximals leader. Ron Perlman will voice Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals, in the next live-action Transformers film, as reported on by Collider this afternoon. Peter Cullen will, of course, still voice Optimus Prime, so put the pitchforks away, Bot fans. Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) is directing from a script by Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters. Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) will be the human stars of the film, which is set in the '90s and will bring the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons into the wider Transformers movie universe.

Transformers Fans Are…Excited?

This Beast Wars announcement has come at the perfect time. Many fans are rediscovering the 90's show, as Hasbro has been releasing new versions of the characters this year, which has led to sell-outs and an appreciation that frankly has been a long time coming. For many younger fans, this was their Transformers, like my little brother. He could care less about G1 but show him some Predacon love, and he can sit with you for hours and discuss. He is not alone too, many fans I talked to this week were quite excited.

Bumblebee will have been four years ago by the time Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 22nd, 2022. A period piece, standalone like this, is where this franchise can thrive and bring in a ton of fresh concepts and characters without touching what has come before. However you feel about those films, we got them so that we could get to this: new voices telling fun stories with transforming robots. I will take it. More casting as we find it out, of course, as they now search for our new Megatron.