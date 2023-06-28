Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: disney, evan peters, Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares – Evan Peters Will Join Jared Leto In The New Film

Evan Peters has signed on to co-star with Jared Leto in the new Tron film for Disney. It begins production in August.

Tron: Ares is gearing up, and another actor has joined Jared Leto in the new film. Evan Peters has signed on to co-star. The new Tron will be directed by Joachim Rønning from a script by Jesse Wigutow, announced earlier this year. Production is set to begin on the film as summer ends this year, though, like most things right now, that could change based on which groups are or aren't on strike in the near future. Variety had the casting news.

Tron Needs To Continue

Tron was released in 1982, and while it didn't set the world on fire at the box office, it was one of the most innovative and spectacular visual films of its time. Many of your favorite writers and directors cite that film as a formative one for them, including Joseph Kosinski, who directed 2010's Legacy. That film was way better than people gave it credit for at the time and again featured some pretty spectacular visuals on its way to $400 million at the worldwide box office. That was not enough to get a sequel with Kosinski and crew, and various other attempts to get another film off the ground failed. An underrated animated series, Tron: Uprising, was released in 2012 and is worth seeking out on Disney+.

This is an…interesting cast so far. Not the names that are going to get me excited as a Tron fan, though. I want the continuity to continue, and I want my Legacy cast to return. What this film is all about it is unknown at the moment, so hopefully, they do bring back some of the characters from the last movie to fill out the other roles. Maybe we'll some more information soon.

