Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: disney, Greta Lee, Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares Finds Its Lead In Past Lives Star Greta Lee, More Join Cast

Past Lives and Russian Doll star Greta Lee has signed on to lead the new Tron film for Disney. it is set to start production this fall.

Tron: Ares is having a big week. The new film in the franchise from director Joachim Rønning already had Jared Leto attached from basically the start, and Evan Peters also joined the cast this week. Now, we know who the lead is, as Past Lives star Greta Lee has signed on to the film. Also joining her is Queen & Slim star Jodi Turner-Smith. THR had the castings, and in that announcement, there were also some story details that we didn't know, at least that I am aware of in any official capacity. You can read that below.

Tron: Ares Story Details Are…Interesting

"While the two previous movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact. Leto is Ares, the manifestation of the program, with Lee starring as a video game programmer and tech company CEO who has to go on the run in order to protect her world-changing technology."

Tron was released in 1982, and while it didn't set the world on fire at the box office, it was one of the most innovative and spectacular visual films of its time. Many of your favorite writers and directors cite that film as a formative one for them, including Joseph Kosinski, who directed 2010's Legacy. That film was way better than people gave it credit for at the time and again featured some pretty spectacular visuals on its way to $400 million at the worldwide box office. That was not enough to get a sequel with Kosinski and crew, and various other attempts to get another film off the ground failed. An underrated animated series, Tron: Uprising, was released in 2012 and is worth seeking out on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!