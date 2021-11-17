Turning Red: New Trailer, Poster, Images, and a Pixar Boy Band

Pixar is done for 2021, but they are already looking ahead to 2022. They have two movies on the books so far; one is Turning Red, and the other is Lightyear. Turning Red is the first one out of the gate, and we got a new trailer, poster, images; and in a press release, Pixar announced that they created their own in-universe boy band for the movie, complete with original songs. As someone who was fourteen in 2000, there is already so much about this movie that I love. The new trailer gives us a better idea of what this movie is going to be about, and it's really good to see a film presenting female friendships this positively. Usually, when people are writing about teen girls, there is some sort of fight or thing that makes friends go their separate ways because that's what people think teen girls do. However, it looks like this movie is going to have a group of ride-or-die friends, which is just lovely to see.

According to "Turning Red" director Domee Shi, if you set a 13-year-old girl's coming-of-age story in the early 2000s, it's pretty much mandatory to include a boy band. "We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of," said Shi. "Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it'd be really cool to create an animated boy band." Enter Pixar's first-ever boy band, 4*Town. Filmmakers called on GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS to write the fictional band's songs—three in total, including the song "Nobody Like U" featured in the new trailer. "When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS—back before they'd won a billion GRAMMYS—we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse," said producer Lindsey Collins. "We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they'd be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Turning Red | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdKzUbAiswE&ab_channel=Pixar)

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.