Twister Director Talks Potential Sequel Differences

The director of the epic disaster flick Twister doesn't believe the sequel will follow the original blueprint, (but he's still optimistic).

You already know and love the engrossing 1996 disaster flick Twister, centering on a group of amateur storm chasers with an all-star cast that includes Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies. While the film (directed by Jan de Bont) was a massive success earning nearly $500 million worldwide, it was one of the rare instances where a bigger-budget sequel hadn't come o fruition. Until now, of course.

In a recent interview with the film's original director, we learned that the upcoming Twisters sequel does not include any contributions from de Bont and that he's not convinced the next entry will follow his original blueprint.

Twister's Unconventional Production Process

During a conversation with Inverse, the director discussed a few modern sequel changes that will likely differ from the original film, explaining, "When things fell from the sky, there were real things falling from a helicopter. If you film a car escaping a tornado in a hail storm, it was real ice that came at us. It's a movie that cannot be remade… That would never, ever happen again." He later confirms that he's not exactly willing to go into the sequel blindly, explaining, "I want to have somebody else see it first," optimistically telling the publication, "It might be a really different approach. That's the same with [Greta Gerwig] of Barbie. Nobody would ever have thought she'd direct that movie and make it so successful."

It is important to note that several of the film's cast and crew have shared their own… complex experiences due to the immersive concept that de Bont was looking to create. So perhaps seeing a sequel through new eyes, while still largely tied to the original film, is the safest way to go for now. Let's keep our movies fictional and safe, yeah?

Twisters is striking down in theaters in July 2024.

