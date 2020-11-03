UK Channels Show US Election Coverage, Film4 Has X-Men Apocalypse

Oh you know that they totally did this on purpose. Andrew Neil kicks off the BBC One US Election Night coverage, his last such event for the BBC before switching to a new news station in the New Year. Emily Maitlis does her best Jeremy Paxman impersonations against whoever the producers line up against her from the States. ITV News has, well, Superman fan Anthony Scaramucci. While Film4, the film channel owned by Channel 4, decided the most appropriate film to be showing as counter-programming against all this would be X-Men Apocalypse. You just know they did this on purpose.

X-Men: Apocalypse was a 2016 film directed and produced by Bryan Singer and written by Simon Kinberg from a story by Singer, Kinberg, Michael Dougherty, and Dan Harris. It is the ninth installment in the X-Men film series and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac, Nicholas Hoult, Rose Byrne, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Olivia Munn, and Lucas Till. In the film, the ancient mutant En Sabah Nur / Apocalypse is inadvertently revived in 1983, and plans to wipe out the modern civilization and take over the world, leading the X-Men to try to stop him and defeat his team of mutants. I think it all came down to whether or not Apocalypse or the X-Men took Florida in the end, I can't quite recall. Maybe I'll watch it again, just to check.

X-Men: Apocalypse premiered in London on the 9th of May, 2016, and was released in the United States on the 27th of May. The film received mixed reviews. A sequel, titled X-Men: Dark Phoenix, was released on the 7th of June, 2019, which apparently no one saw. Ahead of the 2020 game, there, I think. Stay safe, everyone.