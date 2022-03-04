Umma: First Trailer, Images, & Poster for Sandra Oh's New Horror Film

Well, this seems like it should have been released a month ago. When it comes to marketing for movies, the timeline has very much changed. When a movie is going to streaming, studios tend to spend about a month hyping the movie up unless it is highly anticipated. For example, just today, we got a look at The Bubble, which is releasing on Netflix on April 1st. The timeline for movies on streaming is much smaller. However, for theatrical releases, it tends to be a lot longer. That's why the release of the Umma trailer, images, poster, and summary is so weird. The movie is set to come out in just two weeks which isn't a lot of time to hype a movie up. It has a great leading lady with Sandra Oh, it has Sam Raimi producing, and from the looks of the trailer, it could be the kind of movie horror fiends at Bleeding Cool like Jeremy Konrad or Aedan Juvet would like. The comments on youtube look pretty positive, and they are also wondering why a movie with Oh's name behind it waited so long to start the marketing run. It seems like kind of a weird choice, Sony, but we'll see how it goes for this one.

Summary: Umma, which is the Korean word for "mother," follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

Umma, directed by Iris K. Shim, stars Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi with Odeya Rush, and Dermot Mulroney. It will be released in theaters on March 18th.

