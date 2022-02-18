Uncharted Is Fine, But Nothing More, And That Is Okay {Review}

Uncharted is one of the best video game series of all time, and almost as epic were the attempts to get it to the big screen. Long considered one of the crown jewel video game properties to be optioned, and lord knows Sony has been trying since basically when the first game came out. After years of false starts, tossed scripts, and cast changes, it arrives into theaters this weekend with arguably the biggest star in the world right now, Tom Holland, and another bankable star in Mark Wahlberg. While both have their moments, and their chemistry works in spots, overall, this is a pretty by-the-numbers action flick that doesn't do anything spectacular with its runtime.

Uncharted Doesn't Set Itself Apart

Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by Victor "Sully" Sullivan to help hunt down a 500-year-old fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and then lost. They encounter Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) and Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) on their journey, trying to locate the treasure. A prequel of sorts to the games, there is action, puzzles, twists, and turns on the way to the biggest score of their lives.

Uncharted is one thing above anything else, and this includes the games as well, which is entertaining. The action is never dull, the actors seem to be having a great time, and the film does breeze by. But you never feel blown away by anything you see on screen. Instead of being on the edge of your seat and captivated by the danger Drake and Sully find themselves in, you want to check your phone or start thinking about what you want for dinner later. Man, nothing is worse than watching people onscreen trying to solve a puzzle and you not doing it with a controller in your hand instead. Again, not boring, but nothing keeps your eyes glued to the screen. People often talk about stakes in their entertainment like a crutch. "No stakes!" they cry, and this is the ultimate example to bolster their argument. Holland is falling out of planes and all sorts of other things, and never once do you feel like he is in actual danger, even though in this film he has no Spider powers.

Holland walks on to screens in Uncharted the hero, but after No Way Home and now this, are we sure he commands a screen the way he should? The man can act, no doubt there, but he never takes hold of you and demands your attention. Wahlberg has never succeeded in that way either, so pairing them together adds to the blandness of the proceedings. It's not bad, not at all, but it is not exciting. There is little playfulness between them, which is a surprise. I expected much more from them.

In the end, Uncharted ends up being one of the best video game adaptations made so far by default, though that is not saying much. There is just no limit to what you can achieve in the gaming medium, which does not translate well to film. This is a fine way to pass some time, but nothing more than that, and that is okay.

Uncharted Review by Jeremy Konrad 5 / 10 Uncharted is fine, but that is all it is. Nothing you haven't seen before, nothing terribly exciting either. A solid action film that fails to leave an impression.