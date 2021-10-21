Uncharted Trailer Is Here, Holland/Wahlberg Adaptation Out In February

Uncharted is a film we haven't heard anything from in a while, since the oft-delayed and in-development adaptation of the mega-popular video game went in front of cameras a while ago. That all changed this morning, as the first trailer for the film dropped. Starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, and Antonio Banderas, the film is directed by Venom director Ruben Fleischer from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Set up as a prequel to the game series, you can see the first trailer for Uncharted down below.

"Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother."

I don't know, this looks pretty generic to me, with the only outlier being Tom Holland. He can't help but be completely charismatic on a screen and is genuinely funny and captivating in those two minutes. But is that enough to carry a while film? I'll say this: they nailed the globetrotting aspect of the games. The scope is there, but I worry that the action will not translate well to live-action. I am ready to be wrong about this one, but I was not blown away here. We will all find out when Uncharted is released on February 18th, 2022.