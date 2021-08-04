Universal Monsters Films Coming To 4K On October 5th

Some Universal Monsters films are coming to 4K Blu-ray on October 5th. I would not be alone in saying I am disappointed that we are not getting ALL of them in a box set like the old Blu-ray set, but this will have to do for now. For now, Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Invisible Man, and Frankenstein will release in an 8 disc set. No word on films like Creature From The Black Lagoon, Bride of Frankenstein, The Mummy, or the many sequels may release. For now, you can see the key art for the Universal Monsters 4K set down below, along with some of the promised "many hours" of bonus features.

Universal Monsters 4K Release Details

"Description: From the era of silent movies through the present day, Universal Pictures has been regarded as the home of the monsters. Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection showcases four of the most iconic monsters in motion picture history, including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man. Starring Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr., and Claude Rains in the roles that they made famous, these original films set the standard for a new horror genre with revolutionary makeup; mood-altering cinematography, and groundbreaking special effects."

HOURS OF BONUS CONTENT, INCLUDING :

The Road to Dracula

The Frankenstein Files: How Hollywood Made a Monster

Karloff: The Gentle Monster

Monster by Moonlight

The Wolf Man: From Ancient Curse to Modern Myth

Now You See Him: The Invisible Man Revealed

I am skeptical about this release because I know, like most horror fans, that more sets are coming for sure. They love to make us Universal Monsters fans buy multiple copies of these films, and on 4K, that will be no different. Stay tuned for more on what other features are included as they are revealed.