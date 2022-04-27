Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel… Disney's Updated Release Schedule Is Here

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Disney has updated their release slate through the year 2028, which is when Avatar 5 is set to release. Before then though, we will get three more Avatar films, including the newly titled Avatar: The Way of Water this year on December 16th. Also added to the schedule are a re-release of the original Avatar on September 23rd, and the previously untitled David O. Russell film now is named Amsterdam and will release on November 14th. Also of note: the next big-screen Star Wars adventure Rogue Squadron is still set for release on Christmas 2023…could that mean a new director will be announced at Star Wars Celebration next month after Patty Jenkins left the project? You can see the full calendar below, and boy is there a lot.

The studio announces release dates for Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel franchises and more Credit Disney
The studio announces release dates for Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel franchises and more Credit Disney

Disney Has A Lot Of Films Coming Out, Though Not As Much Star Wars

2022 Films 

5/6/22 Disney DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS 

5/27/22 20th THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE 

6/17/22 Disney LIGHTYEAR 

7/8/22 Disney THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER 

8/12/22 Searchlight UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT 

9/9/22 Fox Star BRAHMASTRA PART 1: SHIVA (Limited) 

9/23/22 20th AVATAR (Re-release) 

10/21/22 Searchlight THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Limited) 

11/4/22 20th AMSTERDAM 

11/11/22 Disney BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER 

11/18/22 Searchlight THE MENU 

Wed 11/23/22 Disney STRANGE WORLD 

12/16/22 20th AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 

12/23/22 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY 

2023 Films 

2/17/23 Disney THE MARVELS 

3/10/23 Disney HAUNTED MANSION 

5/5/23 Disney GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3  

5/26/23 Disney THE LITTLE MERMAID 

6/16/23 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION  

6/30/23 Disney UNTITLED INDIANA JONES 

7/28/23 Disney ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA  

8/11/23 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION 

9/15/23 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY 

11/3/23 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL 

Wed 11/22/23 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION  

12/22/23 Disney ROGUE SQUADRON 

2024 Films 

2/16/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL 

3/1/24 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION  

3/22/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION 

5/3/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL 

5/24/24 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY 

6/14/24 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION  

7/5/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION 

7/26/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL 

11/8/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL 

12/20/24 20th AVATAR 3 

2025 Films 

12/19/25 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS  

2026 Films 

12/18/26 20th AVATAR 4 

2027 Films 

12/17/27 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS  

2028 Films 

12/22/28 20th AVATAR 5

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.