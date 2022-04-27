Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel… Disney's Updated Release Schedule Is Here
Disney has updated their release slate through the year 2028, which is when Avatar 5 is set to release. Before then though, we will get three more Avatar films, including the newly titled Avatar: The Way of Water this year on December 16th. Also added to the schedule are a re-release of the original Avatar on September 23rd, and the previously untitled David O. Russell film now is named Amsterdam and will release on November 14th. Also of note: the next big-screen Star Wars adventure Rogue Squadron is still set for release on Christmas 2023…could that mean a new director will be announced at Star Wars Celebration next month after Patty Jenkins left the project? You can see the full calendar below, and boy is there a lot.
Disney Has A Lot Of Films Coming Out, Though Not As Much Star Wars
2022 Films
5/6/22 Disney DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
5/27/22 20th THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE
6/17/22 Disney LIGHTYEAR
7/8/22 Disney THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
8/12/22 Searchlight UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT
9/9/22 Fox Star BRAHMASTRA PART 1: SHIVA (Limited)
9/23/22 20th AVATAR (Re-release)
10/21/22 Searchlight THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Limited)
11/4/22 20th AMSTERDAM
11/11/22 Disney BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
11/18/22 Searchlight THE MENU
Wed 11/23/22 Disney STRANGE WORLD
12/16/22 20th AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
12/23/22 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY
2023 Films
2/17/23 Disney THE MARVELS
3/10/23 Disney HAUNTED MANSION
5/5/23 Disney GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
5/26/23 Disney THE LITTLE MERMAID
6/16/23 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION
6/30/23 Disney UNTITLED INDIANA JONES
7/28/23 Disney ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
8/11/23 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
9/15/23 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY
11/3/23 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL
Wed 11/22/23 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION
12/22/23 Disney ROGUE SQUADRON
2024 Films
2/16/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL
3/1/24 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION
3/22/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
5/3/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL
5/24/24 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY
6/14/24 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION
7/5/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION
7/26/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL
11/8/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL
12/20/24 20th AVATAR 3
2025 Films
12/19/25 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS
2026 Films
12/18/26 20th AVATAR 4
2027 Films
12/17/27 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS
2028 Films
12/22/28 20th AVATAR 5