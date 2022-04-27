Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel… Disney's Updated Release Schedule Is Here

Disney has updated their release slate through the year 2028, which is when Avatar 5 is set to release. Before then though, we will get three more Avatar films, including the newly titled Avatar: The Way of Water this year on December 16th. Also added to the schedule are a re-release of the original Avatar on September 23rd, and the previously untitled David O. Russell film now is named Amsterdam and will release on November 14th. Also of note: the next big-screen Star Wars adventure Rogue Squadron is still set for release on Christmas 2023…could that mean a new director will be announced at Star Wars Celebration next month after Patty Jenkins left the project? You can see the full calendar below, and boy is there a lot.

Disney Has A Lot Of Films Coming Out, Though Not As Much Star Wars

2022 Films

5/6/22 Disney DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

5/27/22 20th THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE

6/17/22 Disney LIGHTYEAR

7/8/22 Disney THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

8/12/22 Searchlight UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT

9/9/22 Fox Star BRAHMASTRA PART 1: SHIVA (Limited)

9/23/22 20th AVATAR (Re-release)

10/21/22 Searchlight THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Limited)

11/4/22 20th AMSTERDAM

11/11/22 Disney BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

11/18/22 Searchlight THE MENU

Wed 11/23/22 Disney STRANGE WORLD

12/16/22 20th AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

12/23/22 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

2023 Films

2/17/23 Disney THE MARVELS

3/10/23 Disney HAUNTED MANSION

5/5/23 Disney GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

5/26/23 Disney THE LITTLE MERMAID

6/16/23 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION

6/30/23 Disney UNTITLED INDIANA JONES

7/28/23 Disney ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

8/11/23 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

9/15/23 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

11/3/23 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

Wed 11/22/23 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION

12/22/23 Disney ROGUE SQUADRON

2024 Films

2/16/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

3/1/24 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION

3/22/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

5/3/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

5/24/24 20th UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

6/14/24 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION

7/5/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

7/26/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

11/8/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

12/20/24 20th AVATAR 3

2025 Films

12/19/25 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS

2026 Films

12/18/26 20th AVATAR 4

2027 Films

12/17/27 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS

2028 Films

12/22/28 20th AVATAR 5