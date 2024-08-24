Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, film, joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, venice film festival, Warner Bros

Venice Film Festival Director Praises a "Darker" Joker: Folie À Deux

The director of the Venice Film Festival shares his thoughts on Joker: Folie À Deux and calls it an extremely inventive film.

The sequel is expected to be bolder and more creative than the first Joker movie, which premiered in Venice in 2019.

Alberto Barbera praised the film’s vision, describing it as unexpected and brave from every point of view.

Joker: Folie À Deux features Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, with a focus on Arthur Fleck's life in Arkham and his duality.

Later this month, Warner Bros. will debut their upcoming film Joker: Folie À Deux at the Venice Film Festival, following in the footsteps of the first film. When Joker received its world premiere at the 76th Venice International Film Festival in 2019, the film actually received an eight-minute standing ovation and won the Golden Lion award despite its somewhat divisive nature. So, needless to say, the sequel pressure is on.

Now, when asked if the filmmaker expects the movie to be as bold as the first entry, Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera candidly tells Vanity Fair, "Yes, I think so. If you expect just a second part of the previous one, exactly the same kind of narrative and situation and so on, you are wrong, because the theme is much darker." Barbera then goes on to praise the film's vision by elaborating, "It is much more inventive from every point of view. It's completely unexpected. I think it is very bold, and brave, and creative, and an incredibly original film."

Joker: Folie À Deux Official Plot, Cast, and Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as a music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

