Venom: The Last Dance Actor On Tom Hardy's Love for the Character

Venom: The Last Dance star Juno Temple describes her on-set experiences and reveals why Tom Hardy is a great fit for the titular character.

We're all very much aware of the fact that Madame Web wasn't exactly a huge hit within Sony's expansive Spider-Verse (and yes, I'm in the minority of viewers who enjoyed its sometimes superhero genre camp). But in the coming months, there will be another chance to impress audiences with the highly anticipated release of Venom: The Last Dance, keeping actor Tom Hardy attached to the titular character and his ongoing solo story.

And if we know anything about Sony's rapidly evolving Spider-Verse, it's that the studio enjoys working with an actor who really cherishes the role — something that was recently reiterated by one of the actors in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance Star Juno Temple on Joining Sony's Spider-Verse

During a recent appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Venom: The Last Dance star Juno Temple discussed her experience on-set and Hardy's love for the Venom character, sharing, "This set was insane. The creativity behind it — firstly, you walk into that, and you are like, 'Wow, oh my God, this is really big.' Tom is such a fan of Venom and the relationship between Eddie and Venom. He's so excited about telling this story and is so thrilled to have other people be part of [that]. He feels like a kid on the first day at school. That's pretty good energy to start a job with as it's intimidating, but when you have Venom himself as excited and nervous as you are because you all care, it feels like, 'Ah, I'm in the right place!'"

There haven't been any substantial reveals or confirmations regarding a possible Spider-Man 4. However, with Venom: The Last Dance nearing completion and Kraven the Hunter arriving in theaters in August, plenty of Sony Spider content is still coming soon. Of course, there are also plenty of projects in development that haven't earned updates in a long time, so here's hoping there's more to come with titles like Jackpot or The Sinister Six.

Venom: The Last Dance is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 25, 2024. Are you excited about the third installment of Hardy's Venom story?

