Your Monster: Horror Comedy Trailer Promises Laughs, Out Oct. 25th

Take a look at the fun trailer for the horror comedy Your Monster, starring Melissa Barrera. The film will be released on October 25th.

Your Monster offers a quirky twist on Beauty and the Beast with a playful horror comedy vibe.

The film features a stellar cast, including Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, and Lana Young.

Your Monster delivers laughs and scares, perfect for the spooky season this October.

Your Monster is a new horror comedy starring Melissa Barrera in a fun twist on the Beauty and the Beast tale. It also stars Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, Meghann Fahy, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ike Ufomadu, and Lana Young. It's written and directed by Caroline Lindy. Barrera is such a wonderful performer; she is the big draw here, but the story has a certain charm in this trailer. Consider me impressed. Hey, I am here for any film starring a hairy beast.

Your Monster Synopsis

Your Monster tells the story of the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco (Melissa Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover. With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop. But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart and fall in love with her inner rage. Written and Directed by Caroline Lindy. Starring Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, Meghann Fahy, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ike Ufomadu, and Lana Young.

I think I am here for this one. I love my horror to unnerve me as much as any monster kid, but sometimes I also like the zany and wacky horror that seems like we don't get as often anymore. Even though I didn't care for Lisa Frankenstein earlier this year, I did laugh at it and respect what they were going for. Hell, one of my favorite movies growing up was My Boyfriend's Back. I think a horror comedy like this is exactly what this spooky season needs.

Your Monster will open in theaters on October 25th.

