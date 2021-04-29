Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart Hop Aboard New David Cronenberg Film

Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski have all been cast in the new David Cronenberg film Crimes of the Future. The film will start production this summer in Greece, with Cronenberg directing off a script he has written. This is a return to the sci-fi genre for him, his first in over two decades. Howard Shore will score the film, and this also marks the fourth time he has teamed up with Viggo Mortensen, most of which have led to Academy Award nominations. Deadline was the first to run the news.

This Sounds Like A Viggo Mortensen/David Cronenberg Film

The film will "take a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of trans-humanism, others attempt to police it. Either way, "Accelerated Evolution Syndrome" is spreading fast. Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real-time theatre. But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all."

This sounds just weird enough to be a Viggo Mortensen/David Cronenberg film, that's for sure. Even their other collaborations have had a sense of weirdness to them, as straightforward as some of those film's stories have been. It would be unwise not to be excited about this film, and you can bet that film nerds will have this near the top of their most anticipated film lists.