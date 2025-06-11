Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Violent Night 2

Violent Night 2 Snags An Early December 2026 Release Date

Universal Pictures has officially dated Violent Night 2, the sequel to the 2022 film, which stars David Harbour, for December 4, 2026.

David Harbour returns as the star, with writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey finishing the script.

The sequel follows the 2022 R-rated holiday action hit that grossed over $75 million worldwide.

December 2026 will see a packed box office, with several major releases around Violent Night 2.

Universal must have made some progress on Violent Night 2 in the last six months. At the end of 2024, writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey said they were close to finishing a first draft but hadn't gotten there yet, and we didn't have anything close to a release date. We knew that this movie was on the way in some capacity, but the star of the show, David Harbour, is a wee bit busy these days between his other movie and TV show obligations. Deadline is now reporting that Violent Night 2 will be released on December 4, 2026, so they must have figured out what Harbour's Marvel shooting schedule would look like for the rest of this year and heading into early 2026. Considering the subject matter of these films, early December is perfect since it's right after Thanksgiving, and that's when everyone more or less "accepts" that the holiday season has started, but it's not so far into the month that it will get lost. At the moment, it doesn't appear to be sharing a release date with any other major projects, but that movie is packed with Jumanji 3 opening on December 11th, Avengers: Doomsday, Ice Age 6, and [probably] Dune: Messiah all opening on December 18th

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody and Violent Night were rare pandemic movies that did well at the box office and were well-received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while, with the latest news coming out of South by Southwest in March 2024 detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. Violent Night came out a little later than Nobody, but the box office was still very much in recovery mode when the film was released in late 2022. It grossed just over $75 million on a budget of $20 million and received generally positive reviews from the public and critics. Violent Night 2 was officially confirmed to be in some form of development in January 2023, and at the end of 2024, it was confirmed that the script was almost finished.

