Violent Night Stars David Harbour As A Deranged Santa On Poster

Violent Night is a new holiday action comedy film starring David Harbour as a man dressed in a Santa suit trying to save a family being held hostage on their compound at Christmas. Also starring in the film are Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Haskell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, and John Leguizamo. Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow) is directing from a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic). At CinemaCon, this was being hailed as a new Die Hard, so those are some lofty expectations. Check out the poster for Violent Night below.

Violent Night Is A Perfect Title

Here is what our own Kaitlyn Booth had to say about the footage she saw of Violent Night at CinemaCon earlier this year: "In a move that felt awkward as hell, we switched back to Universal movies, and David Harbour came out to show off one of the most buckwild sounding movies that we have heard in a while. It's Santa Clause by way of Nobody or John Wick, as Harbour literally plays Santa Clause in Violent Night. He picks up a giant fucking hammer and smashes bad guys who take a family hostage on Christmas; it was absolutely insane looking. A dude got a star from the top of a tree shoved through his face, and then he was electrocuted with it. We have no words; look for that one in December."

Between that description and the above poster, how could you not be excited about this film? You had me at the title, really, but throw in "Hopper smashes dudes in the face with a giant hammer while playing Santa," and you already have my money. Violent Night is slated to release only in theaters on December 2, but the way Universal changes their minds at the drop of a hat these days, I wouldn't be shocked if that changes to release the same day on Peacock.