Voyagers Trailer Includes, Sex, Drugs and Chaos in New Sci-Fi Film

The first official trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Voyagers has just dropped today — and we're receiving our first official look at a film promising a little shock value fun.



The new film comes from Limitless director Neil Burger, with a space-centric setting where several young people are embarking on a mission to colonize a planet (aiding humanity's longevity) until their discovery of sheer passion changes the rules. The crew gets their first taste of pleasure, and a Spring Breakers-style trailer kicks off with music, drugs, sex, and a desire for connectivity, becoming a parasitic influence over the crew, neglecting their original goals. In the trailer, the film's lead, Tye Sheridan, states, "What does it feel like to feel something," continuing, "Maybe this is our true nature."

This newfound discovery of passion kicks off an unfamiliar sensation for the crew, which explores their quest for power through the brief trailer, using images of animals in their primal states and flashes of the crew embracing that same instinct through these new, potentially deadly vices.

The film looks like it has the makings of a generational concept to it, with the opportunity to allow an exploration of youth — whether exciting, unsettling, or just all-around entertaining. After unforeseen release delays (COVID 19 being the obvious problem), Voyagers is now set to be theatrically released on April 9, 2021. The film stars Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Viveik Kalra, and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Filmmaker Burger both wrote and directed Voyagers, which is distributed by Lionsgate and AGC Studios in association with Fibonacci Films, Freecss Films Unlimited, and Ingenious Media — with the film also being toted as a Thunder Road Films and Nota Bene Films production.

