Wake Up Dead Man: Jeremy Renner Is The Latest To Join The Cast

In a move that could lead to some fourth wall breaking, Jeremy Renner has joined the cast of Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Film could explore meta elements, reflecting Renner's previous indirect appearance.

'Wake Up Dead Man' marks Renner's return to acting post-recovery from his accident.

Stellar cast features Daniel Craig with production slated to start this summer.

Is the Knives Out universe about to get super meta? This latest casting announcement seems to indicate that it is a possibility. A plot point in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery featured Miles Bron showing off that he had some hot sauce from actor Jeremy Renner that actually ended up playing a part in the film itself. Several people were either referenced or appeared as themselves in that film, but now it seems that Renner is making the jump to the Knives Out universe in a different way, maybe. According to Deadline and confirmed by director and writer Rian Johnson on his official X/Twitter account because he retweeted the news, Renner is joining the cast of the third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man.

Are they going to do some sort of Ocean's Twelve-style meta joke about how the person Renner is playing looks like Jeremy Renner, or is he playing himself? It's unclear. Wake Up Dead Man is also the first role Renner has taken on since the accident that nearly took his life last year. Renner's Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. recently said that "miracles happen" regarding the accident when the original cast reunited recently for Chris Evans's wedding.

Wake Up Dead Man Is Putting Together Another Fantastic Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they are "very close" to entering production.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, and Glenn Close, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Production is reportedly set to start this summer, but Wake Up Dead Man currently doesn't have a release date.

