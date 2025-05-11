Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: jeremy renner, knives out 3, rian johnson, wake up dead man

Wake Up Dead Man: Jeremy Renner Remains Tight Lipped About His Role

Jeremy Renner has been down this road before and isn't giving anything away regarding his role in Rian Johnson's third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man.

There were a lot of amusing little aspects to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and one of them was that some celebrities from the real world also seem to exist in that world. There were a couple that were name-dropped, and one was Jeremy Renner. Only Renner himself didn't appear in the film at all. Instead, his name was plastered on a bottle of homemade hot sauce, given by that universe's Renner, to the fictional character of Miles Bron (Edward Norton). So when it was announced that Renner would be joining the cast of the third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, people were wondering if Renner is playing himself, if they are going to make some weird fourth wall break, and Collider tried their best to get something out of him. Renner, however, did his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and didn't give anything away, but did cite Rian Johnson as reason enough to sign up.

"I can't say anything. I can't," Renner replied. "I don't know how he's using it or not using — I don't know. He's such an interesting guy, Rian. He's such a great, smart dude. Way too nice for that, too. And it's a guy — nothing ruffles his feathers. That was the exciting part of being able to do it, right? It was the main reason to do that. And obviously work with Rian. And what a great blessing, dude. Really excited to — I want to see… I'm just excited to see. It's because I have no idea. It's like a Marvel movie, really, because I don't know what the heck I did."

When pushed a second time to see if they could even get an answer as to whether or not he's playing himself or a fictional character, Renner dodged the answer again, saying, "I can't… I don't know. He's such a smart dude. So smart." We keep hearing from people that Johnson is reason enough to sign up projects like Wake Up Dead Man and Poker Face, which says a lot about him as a director and a creative.

Wake Up Dead Man Features Another Impressive Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned in May 2024 that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they were "very close" to entering production. In mid-August, Johnson confirmed that production on the new Knives Out film had wrapped.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in fall 2025.

