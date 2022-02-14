WB Announces Mayhem in the Multiverse Coming This Summer

Kickstart your super-powered summer this year with Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. The all-new film from Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will feature the Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls reuniting during Memorial Day weekend to combat Lex Luthor and his unified gang of DC Super-Villains. The all-new, feature-length animated TV movie event from Warner Bros. Animation promises dimension-hopping action, adventure, and the usual array of side-splitting humor aimed at DC fans. The Tween Hero Quest will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack and digital starting May 24, 2022. Fans can also catch the movie event on Cartoon Network premiering Saturday, May 28, and then on HBO Max beginning June 28.

From the press release:

"With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world's Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!"

Featuring a murder's row of talent, the cast of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is a literal a Who's Who of the voice acting community, including Kimberly Brooks (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Bumblebee, Greg Cipes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Beast Boy, Keith Ferguson (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends) as Batman, Will Friedle (Batman Beyond, Kim Possible) as Lex Luthor & Aquaman, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) as Wonder Woman, Young Diana, & Giganta, Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack) as The Flash, Hawkman, Green Lantern/John Stewart, Scott Menville (Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters) as Robin, Max Mittleman (ThunderCats Roar) as Superman, Jessica McKenna (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Aqualad, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as Cyborg, Alexander Polinsky (Blaze and the Monster Machines, Charles in Charge) as Control Freak, Missi Pyle (Galaxy Quest, Gone Girl) as Cythonna & Speaker of Nations, Tara Strong (Loki, Ben 10, Unikitty!) as Raven & Harley Quinn, Nicole Sullivan (Family Guy, Black-ish) as Supergirl, Cree Summer (Rugrats, Better Things) as Catwoman & Hippolyta, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Jor El & Solomon Grundy, Myrna Velasco (Star Wars: Resistance) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty) as Star Sapphire & Zatanna, and Hynden Walch (Groundhog Day) as Starfire.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack and digital starting May 24, 2022, on Cartoon Network premiering Saturday, May 28, and then on HBO Max beginning June 28.