Alien: Romulus Is Latest Summer Film To Deliver At The Box Office

Alien: Romulus took the top spot at the weekend box office, becoming the latest film to perform over exxpectations this summer.

Article Summary Alien: Romulus tops weekend box office with $41.5 million, surpassing expectations.

Disney dominates summer box office, claiming top spot for 8 out of 15 weeks.

Deadpool & Wolverine sets new worldwide record for highest-grossing R-rated film.

Upcoming releases: The Crow remake faces toxic buzz, predicted to open in fourth place.

Alien: Romulus took the top spot at the weekend box office, becoming the latest film this summer to outperform expectations. The latest film in the franchise opened at $41.5 million domestically and worldwide, starting at $108 million in total. That is the second-highest opening for the Alien franchise and has reinvigorated the fanbase, much like Prey did for Predator. Disney realized quickly that these two decades-old franchises had some rust on them when they purchased Fox and put time and effort into finding passionate creatives who cared about the material to bring them back to prominence. Now, it is paying off big time. Of 15 weeks at the summer box office, Disney has been in the top spot for eight of them—more on the complete summer numbers in two weeks.

Alien: Romulus Takes Out Deadpool

Alien: Romulus took down three-week champ Deadpool & Wolverine, which still fared well with another $29 million. This week, it became the highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide ever. Third place saw Blake Lively's It Ends With Us hold extremely well with $24 million. It actually was in first place all throughout the week until Alien opened. That film will cross the $100 million mark tomorrow. Fourth place goes to Twisters with another $9.8 million, even after debuting on digital services. Rounding out the top five was a surprise, as the re-release of Coraline scored an unexpected $8.3 million after this weekend's Fathom Events showings. It's pretty good for a movie in its 811th week of release.

The weekend box office top five for August 16th:

Alien: Romulus- $41.5 million Deadpool & Wolverine- $29 million it Ends With Us- $24 million Twisters- $9.8 million Coraline- $8.3 million

Next weekend, we round third and head home as the last weekend of the summer box office is upon us. Lionsgate hopes they have their own unexpected big opening for their remake of The Crow, which will finally open on Friday. I think it bombs, sadly. Buzz is quite toxic around it, and with school starting this week in much of the country and such strong performers still making bank, I think it opens in fourth place with about $11 million. Alien: Romulus drops to third, and I believe Deadpool & Wolverine, and It Ends With Us, fight it out for first again.

