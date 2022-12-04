Black Panther WIns Again, Violent Night Solid At Weekend Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won yet again at the weekend box office as it continues its great run of dominance at the box office. It was slower than one would think the week after the Thanksgiving holiday, with the weather playing a part in the midwest. The MCU film added $17.5 million this week, bringing its running total to $393 million domestically and $737 million worldwide. Next week should see it number one again for one more week before Avatar: The Way of Water takes over for the rest of the year.

Black Panther Defeats David Harbour's Santa

Second place went to the debuting Violent Night, which scored a solid $13.3 million. That is a midge above expectations, as the film tries to get some strong legs under it for the holiday season. The rest of the box office was dismal. Third went to Disney's Strange World, dropping -60% in its second week to just $4.9 million. Fourth went to The Menu with another $3.5 million, and fifth went to Devotion with $2.8 million. People are just not interested in what is in theaters at the moment, with the exception of the people still coming to see Black Panther. Theaters are limping to the end of the year. They are all thankful they have Avatar coming, that is for sure.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 for December 2nd:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- $17.5 million Violent Night- $13.3 million Strange World- $4.9 millon The Menu- $3.5 million Devotion- $2.8 million

Next week is also light, as the two biggest openings are an expansion of the dramedy Spoiler Alert and a limited opening for A24's The Whale. The top five may just be the same next week, though there is an outside chance Violent Night could leapfrog Black Panther, but I doubt it. We are just in a holding pattern here until Avatar comes in the door and hopefully ignites some excitement among moviegoers.