Flight Risk Wins A Very Slow Weekend Box Office As January Rolls On

Lionsgate had its second number-one opening at the box office, as Flight Risk took the top spot over the weekend.

Article Summary Flight Risk tops the box office with $12M, but struggles with a C CinemaScore. Mel Gibson directs.

Mufasa: The Lion King slides to second, while One Of Them Days surprises with strong comedy earnings.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 holds fourth place post-digital release, Moana 2 rounds out the top five box office.

Anticipate Dog Man and Companion releases next week, sending Flight Risk down the ranks.

Flight Risk became the second Lionsgate film to open at number one this past weekend, though neither has been very impressive. The action film starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace made $12 million, which aligns with tracking. Sadly, it also means that director Mel Gibson can tout the fact that he has the number-one film in the country right now. With a "C" CinemaScore, it should drop like a rock, much like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera did after its number-one opening earlier in the month.

Flight Risk Still Might Outgross Wolf Man

Flight Risk took over the top spot from last week's number one Mufasa: The Lion King, which slid to number two. That film took in another $8.7 million and is now at $221 million domestically. January has not been all doom and gloom, though, as the surprise hit comedy One Of Them Days added another $8 million and has grossed a surprise $25 million in two weeks. In fourth place, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 held on with another $5.5 million, even after debuting for rent or purchase on digital services. Rounding out the top five was Moana 2 with $4.3 million. Outside the top five, we can now officially call Wolf Man a bomb; it fell -69% and made just $3.4 million. Even producer Jason Blum took a swing at it over the weekend, though he deleted the post.

The weekend box office top five for January 24:

Flight Risk- $12 million Mufasa: The Lion King- $8.7 million One Of Them Days- $8 million Sonic The Hedgehog 3- $5.5 million Moana 2- $4.3 million

Next week, some movies that people care about! Number one will be Dog Man, based on the popular graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey. We also have the thriller Companion, starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, produced by Barbarian director Zach Cregger. He was in the news this week. Finally, a strange romance film titled Love Me, starring Steven Yeun and Kristen Stewart, where they play a satellite and a buoy falling in love. That one may not connect as much, but Companion and Dog Man should do well enough to send Flight Risk packing.

