M3gan Takes Over With Impressive Box Office Debut, Avatar Still Wins Sure, Avatar: The Way Of Water won the Weekend Box Office but the most impressive film was by far M3gan, as a new franchise was born.

M3gan arrived with a roar at the weekend box office, but it was James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water that walked away with yet another victory. The biggest movie of 2022 added $45 million, strolling past the $1.5 billion mark at the worldwide box office in the process. It now sits at a running total of $1.7 billion and is seventh all-time. It looks like it may indeed cross that $2 billion mark when all is said and done after all, as the returns just keep coming. The lesson? Never, ever doubt James Cameron again.

Avatar Is Great, But M3gan Is The Talk Of The Town

Yeah, yeah, Avatar is doing great. But all of Hollywood is talking this weekend about the new franchise that was born this weekend. M3gan debuted to a huge $30.2 million, a good $8 million more than tracking had it after a big Saturday. Proving yet again that you can open things in January, especially horror, the film had a budget of only $12 million and has smooth sailing for the next three weeks to really clean up. Expect a sequel announcement this week. In third place was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, only dropping -22% to $13.1 million. That one will quietly pass the $100 million mark next week. Fourth went to A Man Called Otto, as the Tom Hanks drama scored huge in limited release with $4.3 million. Rounding out the top five was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with $3.3 million as its theatrical run starts to wind down. It debuts on Disney+ on February 1st.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For January 6th:

Avatar: The Way of Water- $45 million M3gan- $30.2 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- $13.1 million A Man Called Otto- $4.3 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever $3.3 million

Next week, Otto expands and should do well, and the only other major release is Gerald Butler's action film Plane. In other words, Avatar and M3gan will rule once more.