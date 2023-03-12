Scream VI Opens To Franchise Best Box Office, Creed III Crosses $100M Scream VI opened to a franchise best $44 million at the Weekend Box Office, while Creed 3 continued its impressive run.

Scream VI opened huge at the weekend box office, scoring a franchise-best $44 million opening, $14 million more than last year's start in January 2022. No doubt part of that boost was from the star power of Jenna Ortega, who took over the world last fall in Wednesday and helped elevate Scream. A big start was necessary for this film, as the next three weeks will be brutal at the box office. I would expect Spyglass and Paramount to announce a seventh entry in the series sometime this week, especially while they have such big, young stars under deals to return.

Scream VI, Creed III Keep The 2023 Box Office Humming

Man, what a first three months we are having at the box office. Scream VI is the latest film to overperform, and this week's number two, Creed III, also held up very well with $26.7 million and sending it over the $100 million mark after only two weeks. Third place went to Sony's Adam Driver dinosaur time travel action film 65 with $10.5 million, better than estimates but probably not the start Sony was hoping for. Awareness that it existed was a problem and that they didn't hold screenings also didn't help. Fourth went to Ant-Man and The Wasp with $6.8 million, as it slides down faster than some may have thought. Rounding out the top five is Cocaine Bear, with $6.3 million and sending it over the $50 million mark.

The weekend box office top five for March 10th:

Scream VI- $44 million Creed III- $26.7 million 65- $10.5 million Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania-$6.8 million Cocaine Bear-$6.3 million

Next week, Scream VI tries to avoid a big drop against the latest offering from the DC Universe, as Shazam: Fury of the Gods opens wide. I expect this week's champ to hold its own, but Shazam to take the top spot.