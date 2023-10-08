Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: taylor swift, The Exorcist: Believer, Weekend Box Office

The Exorcist: Believer Wins Weekend Box Office

The Exorcist: Believer won the Weekend Box Office, but it was far from impressive. Universal likely isn't happy about it.

The Exorcist: Believer did indeed win the weekend box office, but it was far from impressive. The legacy sequel, directed by David Gordon Green, took in a lower-than-expected $27.2 million, far below what Universal hoped for when they bought the rights to the franchise for $400 million in 2021. Blumhouse kept the budget at $30 million, so to be profitable, it has some work to do in the US after a big ad spend, and with Taylor Swift taking over theaters next week and Five Nights At Freddy's soon after, things are not looking great. Imagine if they end up putting the next two films straight on Peacock… The second of what is a planned trilogy, The Exorcist: Deceiver, is set for April 18th, 2025.

The Exorcist Moves Everyone Down A Spot

The rest of the top five is pretty much the same as last week. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie dropped less than fifty percent and took in $11.7 million. The Exorcist, which moved up a week to avoid Swift on October 13th, bit into the business of SAW X, which dropped -55% to $8.1 million. Surely, that would have stayed in double digits had it had this weekend all to itself like Lionsgate originally planned. Fourth place saw The Creator gross $6.1 million, as the sci-fi film just is not catching on with audiences. Rounding out the top five was the religious film The Blind. The biopic grossed $3.2 million.

The Weekend Box Office top five for October 6th:

The Exorcist: Believer- $27.2 million Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie- $11.7 million SAW X- $8.1 million The Creator- $6.1 million The Blind- $3.2 million

Next week, nothing else matters except Taylor Swift. The Eras Tour Concert Film opens everywhere and is already assured massive business. A $100 million opening is not outside the realm of possibility, but I will stay conservative and say $85 million. As for The Exorcist, with bad reviews and word of mouth, a huge drop is coming. My guess is -60% or more, which spells complete disaster for Universal.

