Five Nights At Freddy's Has A New Trailer And Here It Is

A brand new trailer for Five Nights At Freddy's is here. The anticipated fall film opens in theaters and streams on Peacock October 27th.

Five Nights At Freddy's has a new trailer; this is not a drill. The film will be released on October 27th, 2023, both in theaters and on Peacock the same day. Emma Tammi is directing the film, with the film's animatronics being made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Scott Cawthon, the game's creator, and Jason Blum are producing the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback handled writing the script. The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost, 9-1-1), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes). Check out the new trailer below.

Five Nights At Freddy's Will Be A Blockbuster

"Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through. The film's iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Five Nights at Freddy's is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film's executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production in association with Striker Entertainment."

We also have new images from the film as well:

This has blockbuster written all over it, and if it is not the highest-grossing film of the fall, I would be completely shocked. I don't think it even matters that it is going on Peacock the same day as theaters; people will see this in theaters in droves. Halloween night is going to be packed for sure.

Five Nights At Freddy's releases on October 27th.

