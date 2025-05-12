Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: sinners, thunderbolts, Weekend Box Office

Thunderbolts* Wins Weekend Box Office For Second Week In A Row

Thunderbolts* won the weekend box office for the second straight week, holding off Sinners and A Minecraft Movie.

Article Summary Thunderbolts* tops the box office for a second week, adding $33.1M for a $128M domestic total.

Sinners holds strong with $22M in its fourth weekend, inching closer to the $250M mark overall.

A Minecraft Movie remains a box office hit, surpassing $400M domestic with $7.7M this weekend.

Final Destination: Bloodlines poised to shake up rankings next weekend with a projected $45M debut.

Thunderbolts* dropped about in the range that was expected, -55%, but still won the weekend for a second straight week at the box office. The Marvel Studios film added $33.1 million to its total, bringing it to $128 million after two weeks. We now watch to see if it can cross the $200 million mark, which should be considered a win for a MCU film of this size. Not a huge win, but a win. Worldwide, the film has grossed $272 million. At the current pace, Thunderbolts* is on, there is a good chance it could surpass Captain America: Brave New World's gross before all is said and done.

Thunderbolts* Holds Off Sinners Again, But It's Getting Close

Thunderbolts* again held off Sinners, but the two films could flip-flop for second place this coming weekend. Sinners grossed $22 million in its fourth weekend of release, and the film has now surpassed the $200 million mark as it aims to reach $250 million. Third place went to A Minecraft Movie, which earned $7.7 million, and the film has now grossed over $400 million domestically. Fourth place was The Accountant 2, with $6 million, as it reached the $50 million plateau, and rounding out the top five was the slasher film Clown In A Cornfield, with $3.6 million. That is a massive win for RLJ Entertainment, as it marks the highest opening for the studio to date and is already the highest-grossing film for the studio ever.

The weekend box office top five for May 9:

Thunderbolts*- $33.1 million Sinners- $22 million A Minecraft Movie- $7.7 million The Accountant 2- $6 million Clown In A Cornfield- $3.6 million

Next weekend, we have two wide openings, though only one is expected to significantly impact the box office. That one is Final Destination: Bloodlines. Expect that to open number one, and I will peg it at $45 million. The time is right for this franchise to return, and the marketing and trailers have been perfect in setting the stage for a big opening. The race for second will be interesting. Will Bloodlines take enough business away from Sinners to allow Thunderbolts* to hang in at second place? The other wide opening is Hurry Up Tomorrow, a thriller starring Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd. That one is going to bomb, but maybe the fans of those two show up. I see it barely making the top five.

