Why the Original Spy Kids Weren't Included in the New Film

Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez is explaining why the new film didn't require any cameos from previous franchise characters.

Don't hold your breath if you're hoping to see the classic Spy Kids stars in the newest Netflix installment. It's officially a new era, which means keeping the past in the past. For now, of course. Because apparently, the filmmaker responsible for Spy Kids isn't opposed to bringing things back full circle in the future.

In the meantime, if you're still wondering why there wasn't a cameo for the original Cortez family in Netflix's Spy Kids: Armageddon, director Robert Rodriguez recently divulged, "I wanted to re-establish a new family. Because it'd been so long [since 2011's All the Time in the World], it was important to just start the franchise fresh and then go from there. I would love to bring back [characters]; I would love to connect the worlds. That would be so fun. It could still be in the same world, so if we get to make more films, there easily could be legacy characters that come back."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodriguez shares that this franchise has a special place in his heart, explaining, "It's hard to make movies in Hollywood that aren't [based on] a preexisting material that a studio owns. So when you can come up with your own story and make sequels to it, man, you're going to make as many of those as you can because it's a rarity. And this is the only film series in Hollywood that's actually made by a family for other families. I love that. It's very unique."

The new entry of Spy Kids teases, "When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Spy Kids: Armageddon, which is directed, co-written, and produced by Rodriguez, is exclusively available on Netflix now.

